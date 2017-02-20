Your Smart Home Should Just Work.
From security alerts to keeping your wifi connected - we’ve got you covered. Get 5-star service to keep your smart home running smoothly (and save you money).
Your home now has a team, waiting to help
Sometimes you just need an IT professional to walk you through troubleshooting.
Our team of verified Tech Experts are all based in the U.S. and available 7 days a week to provide assistance whenever it is needed.
On Call from 9am-9pm
You can’t plan when your Smart Home breaks. We’re available right when you need help, with the solutions to give you peace of mind.
Personalized Support
Customized alerts based on your priorities of security, usage, or parental controls. We tailor our service to the unique device makeup within each home.
Proactive Fixes
With the Axius Hub connected, we’ll detect and fix issues before you even realize anything is wrong. Everything magically works.
How It Works
Our unique combination of hardware, software, and best-in-class service allows for an easy 3-step setup. Personalized IT support for your Smart Home is just minutes away!
1. Become a Member
Join today and start using our service immediately. All your questions, answered.
2. Setup Your Hub
We’ll send you the hub as a part of the setup fee. The hub allows us simple and secure device info so we can better service your home.
3. Personalize Our Service For Your Needs
We’ll setup a call to walk through your device setup to determine how we can best serve you. Our goal is making your home 100% connected with zero frustration.
Plug in Peace of Mind
The Axius hub seamlessly connects to your router to manage and secure all of your internet-connected devices.
This allows us to proactively update and fix issues with any of your devices, and provides us with the secure information needed to troubleshoot any issues you experience with your Smart Home
Simple Membership Pricing
Ready to have your Smart Home managed by professionals? Choose the plan that works best for you!
- The Hub - the device that powers it all!
- Dashboard Access
- 24/7 Network Security and Monitoring
- Device Management and Alerts
- Monthly reports on wifi speed and device usage
- Exclusive “Partner” discounts
- *(Additional $99 for Hub)
- The Hub - the device that powers it all!
- Monthly Check-up with a dedicated support rep
- Monthly reports on wifi speed & device usage
- Daily management of device health and security
- Smart Home management software
- Tech Coaching & Recommendations
- Exclusive "Partner" discounts
- *(Additional $99 for Hub)
- The Hub - the device that powers it all!
- Unlimited access to our certified tech experts
- A dedicated account support representative
- Monthly reports on wifi speed & device usage
- Daily management of device health & security
- Proactive fixes and updates
- Smart Home management software
- Tech Coaching & Recommendations
- Exclusive "Partner" discounts
- *(Additional $99 for Hub)